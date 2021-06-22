Man struck by lightning in Eau Claire shares story on National Lightning Safety Awareness Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday is National Lightning Safety Awareness Day; a time to review the ways to protect yourself during a thunderstorm.

In August of 2017, sports radio host Bill Michaels was sitting at a metal table, preparing for an on-air interview at the Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

"I was on the air I said, 'welcome back to the program' and then you hear the crack and thunder about 30 seconds later and we're like, 'there it is, got a quick storm moving through and then we'll get back to golf,'" Michaels recalled. "And then you heard the crack and never heard a boom. That's all I remember is you never heard a boom."

Michaels later learned what he couldn't remember: that a lightning bolt had struck the ground about 15 yards from him before the current traveled into the table, into Michaels' fingers, up and down his right side, before traveling into his foot and blowing a hole in his shoe.

"Every muscle in my body tensed up, it's like really tense and let's go but it zapped me kind of twice so it was like on and off and when you're done you're just like whew!" Michaels said. "You're exhausted, you're tired. It feels like everything is kind of fuzzy for a minute."

According to the CDC, your chances of being struck by lightning are only one in half-a-million. However, being struck is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities.

"So why did I survive? I don't know, I guess you could call it luck?" Michaels said.

If Michaels' story proves anything, it's that the odds are never zero, which is why officials with Eau Claire County Emergency Management stress taking extra precautions the second you hear thunder.

"If you can't for some reason go inside, the best thing to do is get away from open areas, trees, anything that can be struck by lightning," said the program assistant for Eau Claire County Emergency Management, Sam Simmons. "You don't want to be under pavilions or tents because those can collapse or get struck, catch on fire. So if possible, try to find a car to get into."

The odds of surviving a bolt are rare, but for those like Michaels who make it out on the other side, there may be side effects. He still faces problems with the tendons in his thumb and shoulder, but on that morning, he went right back to his broadcast.

"The hospital made me promise to come back and get tested again that night to make sure I was okay," Michaels said. "So they let me go, I mean I was gonna go regardless. I had never missed a Packers game in over 20 years and I wasn't gonna miss it because of a lightning strike."