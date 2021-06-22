Journalists killed in northern Mexico, 4th this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist has been found stabbed to death in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Acuna, across the border from Del Rio, Texas. Saul Tijerina Rentería was the fourth journalist killed in Mexico in 2021. Tijerina Rentería reported for various web-based news outlets, including La Voz de Coahuila. La Voz said Tijerina Rentería went missing after leaving his job at a maquiladora assembly plant and was later found stabbed to death in the trunk of his car. Journalists in provincial Mexico often work other jobs. The Article 19 press group called on authorities to investigate whether he was killed because of his reporting.