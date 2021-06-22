Higher humidity before next storm chance

Cold, northern air swarmed the Chippewa Valley last night giving us extreme lows for a summer night. Most of these temperatures stuck around in the 40s but some outer areas sunk down into the mid to upper 30s.

This morning was a quite chilly one, but temps continued to warm into this afternoon. Both low humidity and today's high temperature in the mid 70s made for a comfortable day.

Wednesday will also be a nice day with temperatures increasing to the mid 80s, with higher humidity coming in the afternoon.

Humidity will continue Wednesday night into Thursday with scattered thunderstorms likely for most of the area. Throughout Thursday the chance of isolated severe storms throughout the valley and scattered severe storms touching southern Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties.

For Friday, humidity and a storm chances stay on track giving us more opportunity for rainfall. The weekend may not end up looking as nice with slight chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Those chances continue into early next week.