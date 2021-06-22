Frequency of long-term COVID-19 symptoms greater than expected

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - If you've been infected with COVID-19 and still have lingering symptoms, you are not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you're a "long hauler."

The CDC refers to long haulers as those who continue to have the physical and mental health symptoms of the COVID-19 virus four or more weeks after infection.

According to UW Health, while lingering symptoms of any virus is not necessarily new, the frequency at which lingering symptoms of COVID-19 seem to be greater than expected.

"People can have, you know, infectious symptoms, they may linger a little bit, but most people are going to be done with those symptoms by that four week timeframe. For people in this category you're really talking about, they're really persisting at five, six, eight weeks, still having them they may not be as severe as they were originally, but they still are persisting," said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for primary care at UW-Health.

Anderson said there's no way to know if lingering symptoms will ever be classified as permanent as there is not enough information to support that theory yet.

If you are experiencing continued symptoms after having the coronavirus, the CDC recommends that you first reach out to your primary care physician.

