Five years later, Shannah Boiteau still missing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - So many birthdays and milestones missed. That's what the family of a missing Chippewa Falls woman is saying on Tuesday on the fifth year anniversary of their loved one vanishing in Minnesota.

News 18 spoke with her mom about what it feels like to have so many questions, but still no answers.

"It's like a never-ending nightmare," said Angela Starck, Shannah Boiteau's mother.

Shannah Boiteau of Chippewa Falls went missing on June 22, 2016 in St. Cloud, Minnesota when she was 22 years old.

The St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several searches and followed up on multiple leads to find Shannah, but they all led nowhere.

"Thoughts always go through your head non-stop on where she is, what she's doing, what's happening to her? Has she passed on? Hasn't she?" Starck asked.

Her boyfriend told police she ran from his car into a wooded area and hasn't been seen since.

Shannah's daughter Milli was 1-year-old when she went missing. Now that Milli is 6, her grandmother said she's starting to ask about her mom.

"Sometimes she'll ask questions like 'where's my mom?' Or, 'what happened to my mom?' We just do our best to explain to her that her mom is missing. Her mom's gone for a while, that her mom loves her very much, and maybe one day she'll be back," Starck said.

Starck said Shannah was a smart, fun-loving person who was always the first to help someone out.

Starck still has hope her daughter will come home, and has this message for her:

"Shannah, your dad and I miss you very much along with your sisters and a lot of relatives. We know that things have not been easy for you, but no matter what, you are always wanted at home. You know you can contact us at any time if you're out there. And we'll do whatever we can to bring you home."

If you have any leads or information on Shannah's whereabouts, contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 723-4424, #1 or submit a tip online. You can also reach out to the St. Cloud Police Department at (320)-345-4444.

If you'd like to contact her family directly, they run a Facebook page dedicated to her search.