Eau Claire Police Department recommends ways to stop porch pirates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With Amazon Prime Days underway, and other major retailers offering big discounts this week as well. A lot of packages will be delivered in the coming days. And that means easy pickings for thieves. Luckily, the Eau Claire police department offers some tips to prevent sticky fingers.



To prevent packages being lost to a porch pirate its important to do the following:

Put packages on hold, then pick them up at a later date

Don't leave out items overnight. They're most likely to be stolen after dark.

Sign up for delivery notifications, so you know when to expect packages.

Get a security camera, this greatly helps police investigations to find the perpetrator if a package is stolen.

And contact the sender or file a sender report to let them know the item was stolen.



"If you see something unusual," said Public Information Officer Riley McLennan. "Someone in the neighborhood you don't recognize that could be lurking around a porch. Be sure to report it to our non-emergency line. We can send out officers to investigate the situation."



In addition to contacting senders when a package is stolen, Officer McLennan recommends filing a citizen's self-report online.