DISPATCH: In tornado’s wake, navigating a reluctant town

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With the pandemic in full swing, one journalist traveled to an area that had experienced a natural disaster. Few residents wore masks or adhered to federal COVID-19 safety recommendations. Many were deeply skeptical of the media. The journalist overcame hurdles with access limitations and spoke to people who described a tornado striking their homes with no advance warning. The twister that hit Ocean Isle Beach in February killed three people and injured 10 others. The story garnered national attention as readers looked for information about the twister and broader issues of hazardous weather across the United States.