Cyberbullying trial tests French tools to fight online abuse

PARIS (AP) — A landmark cyberbullying trial in Paris is blazing a trail in efforts to punish and prevent online abuse. It involves thousands of threats against a teenager who savaged Islam in online posts. The trial has raised uncomfortable questions about France’s freedom of expression, and freedom to criticize a religion. But mostly it’s a trial about the power of the online word. Thirteen young people of various backgrounds and religions from around France face potential prison time for charges including online harassment, online death threats and online rape threats. The two-day trial wraps up Tuesday with a verdict at a later date.