Connecticut lawmaker resigns state Senate, citing divorce

Connecticut state Sen. Alex Kasser is resigning from office. The first Democrat elected by her Fairfield County district since 1930, on Tuesday she cited her high-profile and contentious divorce as preventing her from being able to adequately do her job. Kasser upset a five-term Republican incumbent in 2018. It was her first competitive race and her victory signaled that Democrats were making inroads in a traditionally Republican bastion of Connecticut. She was reelected in 2020 in the district that includes Greenwich and parts of New Canaan and Stamford. Kasser says her personal circumstances have created an insurmountable obstacle.