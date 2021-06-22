Connecticut governor signs recreational marijuana into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill making Connecticut the 19th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana, which remains an illegal drug under federal law. People age 21 and older will be allowed to possess and consume marijuana beginning on July 1 under the new law. The measure also lays the groundwork for a new cannabis industry in the state and attempts to address racial inequities stemming from the nation’s war on drugs. The legislation received final approval from both chambers of the General Assembly last week. Retail sales of recreational cannabis in Connecticut are not expected to begin until the summer of 2022, at the earliest.