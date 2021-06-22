Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car. LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on $35,000 bond Monday. His lawyer says the gun belonged to a bodyguard.