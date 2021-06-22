Chippewa Falls man killed in motorcycle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man was killed early Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Taylor County.

The crash happened on County Road E just south of Highway 64 in the town of Hammel. That is northwest of Medford.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, it is believed the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, but the motorcyclist Brian Rygiel, 49, was not discovered by a passerby until 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Woebbeking said Rygiel was south on County Road E when he missed a curve, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The sheriff said Rygiel was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.