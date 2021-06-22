Buxton’s bad luck: Twins star shelved again, has broken hand

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The bursts of stardom by Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton keep getting interrupted. He’s on the injured list again, this time with a broken left hand. Buxton was hit by a pitch on Monday night in his third game back from a strained right hip that sidelined him for 39 games. Manager Rocco Baldelli says Buxton is “beyond upset” about his latest bout with bad luck. His 2017 season is still the only one of seven in the major leagues when he has played in more than 60% of the games.