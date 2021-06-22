Boy misidentified as Black player’s son, league apologizes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League has apologized to a Black player for a North Carolina team for a broadcast that misidentified a boy at her game as her 9-year-old son. Commissioner Lisa Baird tweeted an apology Monday to Courage forward Jessica McDonald, her son and the boy in the camera shot at Saturday’s match. The Charlotte Observer reports a graphic misidentified the child as McDonald’s son as the announcer highlighted McDonald’s goal. McDonald tweeted the clip afterward, writing she was honored to be featured but that it wasn’t her son. She also tweeted “Thank you” after the commissioner sent her a personal note of apology.