As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets

As much as passengers are eager to return to the skies, they likely don’t miss all the frustrations that come with airplane travel. And now the pandemic has made the experience even more unpleasant with rules around masks and differing opinions on whether to comply. That has led to unruly behavior and more fights on flights. Airlines have reported about 3,000 cases of disruptive passengers since Jan. 1, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. It has gotten so bad that the airlines, flight attendants and pilots sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Monday urging “that more be done to deter egregious behavior.”