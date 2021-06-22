8 ways to get the most out of the farmers market with kids

Heading to the farmers market with kids? AP food writer Katie Workman says that’s a great way to get kids interested in trying new foods and understanding where food comes from. They’ll develop some appreciation for seasonal foods and sustainability too. Her tips for parents include having the children ask the farmers and vendors a few questions about their foods. You might also try a scavenger hunt — how many red vegetables can you find, say, or what’s the biggest melon? Show up hungry and ask politely to taste some offerings. Bring home a fruit or vegetable that’s totally new and figure out how to use it. And don’t forget looking for the produce with the funniest names.