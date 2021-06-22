5 charged in Oklahoma inmate’s death during hostage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five inmates have been charged with murder in the death of another inmate during a hostage-taking incident at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The Oklahoman reports the Oklahoma County District Attorney filed charges Monday and says more are expected after further investigation. Two inmates were charged with first-degree murder and three others were charged with second-degree murder for their actions that caused the death of a fellow inmate, Curtis Montrell Williams, after taking a detention officer hostage. A video shows inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police shot and killed Williams, who was holding a homemade knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez.