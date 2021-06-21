Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Michigan woman died after exchanging gunfire with a police officer who was controlling traffic near a weekend Juneteenth parade. The shooting occurred Saturday in Flint. State police say the Flint officer was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle. The woman was identified as Briana Sykes. No one else was injured. A Flint resident, Keith Lewis, says the shooting was shocking on a day that commemorates the end of slavery. Lewis says, “All I can do is just pray.”