WIAA hires Ridgeway as assistant director

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- The WIAA announced the hiring of LeVar Ridgeway as an assistant director for the association Monday. He will fill the position vacated by Stephanie Hauser, who will assume the role of executive director on July 1.

Ridgeway’s responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned, as well as other administrative duties. He is scheduled to begin his new role on July 12.

“I am very excited to join the WIAA executive staff, to not only continue the great work that the organization does, but to assist with bringing new ideas and opportunities to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway has served as athletics director in the Shorewood School District since 2013. He was involved with a number of professional associations along with his time in Shorewood.