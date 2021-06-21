Vaccine technology transfer center to open in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the U.N. organization is in talks to create the first-ever technology transfer hub for coronavirus vaccines in South Africa, a move to boost supply to the continent desperately in need of COVID-19 jabs. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press briefing Monday that the newly formed consortium, will make vaccines that use a genetic code of the spike protein, known as mRNA vaccines, and train other manufacturers in Africa to produce these shots. But the WHO acknowledged the new initiative won’t be able to help stem the current spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.