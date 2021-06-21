Silver Alert issued for woman missing with her son

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - An 86-year-old woman from Marshfield is missing and authorities think her son is too, and they could be in our area.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday morning for Barbara Wilson, 86. She is believed to be with her son, Dale Wilson, 63. Authorities say they live together.

The alert is being issued in Rusk, Sawyer, Clark, Marathon, Taylor, Price and Wood counties, meaning authorities think they could be in any one of those areas.

A Silver Chevy Malibu belonging to one of them was fund abandoned in Price County.

Since their car was found, authorities think they are on foot.

Barbara Wilson was last seen on June 17. She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. Authorities say she has a cognitive impairment.

If you have had contact with either person within the past 48 hours, you are asked to contact authorities in Price County at 715-339-3011.