Report: DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released department records indicate that three high-level state Justice Department administrators likely didn’t contribute to a hostile workplace. The DOJ asked University of Wisconsin System attorneys to investigate after Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed a complaint in April alleging she’s been underpaid and harassed because she’s a Black woman. The DOJ released the attorneys’ report Friday. The report is so heavily redacted it’s not clear whether the attorneys investigated complaints from Virgil or from other employees. The attorneys concluded they couldn’t substantiate the allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Brian O’Keefe, and Human Resources Director Jayne Swingen.