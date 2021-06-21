Rainstorms bring relief as Europe feels 1st summer heatwave

BERLIN (AP) — Thunderstorms brought a much-needed cooldown to parts of western Europe over the weekend as the continent swelters under its first summer heatwave. Forecasters predicted further downpours Monday moving westward toward Poland, which has seen five days of unusually hot weather for early summer. Germany’s national weather service DWD said temperatures in the west and north of the country dropped from over 86 Fahrenheit at the weekend to about 68F after a night of heavy rainfall. In France, strong winds and tornados over the weekend caused localized damage, including toppling a church spire. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the storms. But authorities in Germany say several people drowned in recent days while seeking relief from the heat in pools, lakes and rivers.