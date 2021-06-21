Pet of the Day: Lilly

Meet Lilly, a full figured 11 year old female cat at the Eau Claire County Humane Society.

Lilly is a beautiful bigger lady who does need a little diet. Because of her weight she has trouble reaching some areas to groom herself. Regular brushing and love from you will help her. She tolerates other cats but does not appreciate being bullied.

If you think Lilly would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.