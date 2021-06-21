Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators and the White House appear open to striking a roughly $1 trillion deal on infrastructure, but they are struggling with the hard part — deciding who will pay for it. As President Joe Biden jumps back into the talks this week, the question of where the money will come from looms large. And time is running short to solve it. Republicans are opposed to increasing taxes on corporations and the White House is opposed to letting the gas tax rise at the rate of inflation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president wants to see progress in the coming days.