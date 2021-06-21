Old Abes win sectional baseball finals, punch ticket to state

MARSHFIELD (WQOW)- The Old Abes needed to win twice on Monday to earn a trip to the state tournament, and they did just that.

The Old Abes kicked off the morning with a 9-3 victory in the sectional semifinals over River Falls thanks to four runs in the second inning.

The team advanced to the sectional finals against DC Everest, and another strong second frame gave them the edge. The Old Abes scored a whopping 8 runs in the second inning, and would go on to end the game early with a 10-0 victory in 5 innings.

The Old Abes will advance to the state tournament and play in the quarterfinals in Fond Du Lac on Friday.