Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says his decision to strip an officer’s police powers was tied in part to the officer’s ownership of a house on the city’s South Side where gunmen killed five people and injured three others. But Superintendent David Brown would not elaborate on why such a drastic step was taken against Enrique Badillo Sr. for his ownership of a building. He said there were “multiple reasons” for the action, which he linked to the fatal shooting. Even before the mass shooting prompted the department to strip Badillo of his police powers, there were questions about the building and his ownership of it. Police had responded to numerous calls about disturbances at the residence.