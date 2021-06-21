JT Brown retires from NHL, joins Seattle Kraken broadcast

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have hired former NHL forward JT Brown as their television analyst for their inaugural season. Brown has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season with Minnesota. He also played in the NHL with Tampa Bay and Anaheim. He spent the past year playing with Bjorkloven in Sweden. Brown will be paired with veteran television announcer John Forslund on Kraken broadcasts. Off the ice, Brown has been a major supporter of efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in hockey.