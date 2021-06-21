HSHS hospitals easing some visitor restrictions

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Two hospitals in the Chippewa Valley are now allowing more visitors inside.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls will now allow all patients to have two visitors at a time as long as those visitors are 12 or older. They will be required to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors, except for special circumstances.

The cafeteria is also reopening for visitors.

HSHS Hospitals are not the first in our area to move to a two-visitor rule.

According to rules on the Mayo Clinic Health System website, patients have been allowed two visitors since May 10, as long as the visitors are 13 or older. You can find all of Mayo's visitor restrictions here.

Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is still allowing one visitor in most cases. See Marshfield's restrictions here.

