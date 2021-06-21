Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says it may shut down

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily says its board of directors has asked authorities to unfreeze some assets so that it can pay salaries. It says its board will meet again on Friday to decide if the newspaper will cease operations. Police last week arrested five top Apple Daily executives under the city’s tough national security law on suspicion of foreign collusion, searched its offices and froze $2.3 million worth of assets of three companies linked to the newspaper. It says if Apple Daily ceases operations, Saturday’s print edition of the newspaper would be its last.