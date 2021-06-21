Fire official says rain can be misleading if followed by hot, dry, windy conditions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The rain this weekend may have helped drought conditions, but according to fire experts, it did not alleviate the risk of wildfires.

Eau Claire's deputy fire chief said that smaller instances of rain can be misleading if hot, dry, windy conditions follow it.

Those conditions can increase the danger of grass fires, brush fires and local forest fires.

If Eau Claire has wind that reaches 15 mph or greater, the city will not allow fires, even to those with burn permits.

"Even when it's cooler weather, just because the wind will fuel a fire very quickly, if one starts, make it grow fast and strong. The other thing that happens is that wind has the ability to dry things out very, very quickly. So even if we've just received some rain, you still could have a lot of vegetation that's quite dry," said Allyn Bertrang, deputy chief at Eau Claire Fire and Rescue.

Bertrang adds that it is not uncommon to have grass fires in the area and that grass fires can quickly spread.

Experts say to pay attention to your city or township's fire burning recommendation, and to always have a means to put a fire out on hand.