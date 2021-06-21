Chilly temperatures tonight after heavy rainfall

After yesterday's heavy rainfall that brought 1.43" of much needed rain to Eau Claire's south side as measured at our studio. Eau Claire airport measured a bit higher at 2.31". That rain fell ahead of a cold front, that brought much cooler air to the Chippewa Valley.

High temperatures today are not very high at all, just reaching the mid sixties. Temperatures will remain chilly tonight, with lows in the low 40s. Showers were on radar across Chippewa Valley this afternoon and evening, but didn't bring much rain due to how dry the air is. Regardless, those will fizzle out overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer and dry, once again, with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy. Humidity will not be an issue through tomorrow. That changes Wednesday when the temperatures and humidity will rise. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It'll remain on the humid side with chances of showers and thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday before calmer weather returns for the weekend.