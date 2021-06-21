Chi-Hi, McDonell advance to sectional softball finals, other scores

Chi-Hi, McDonell advance to sectional softball finals, other scoresNew
HUDSON (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls will be well represented in the sectional softball finals as both Chi-Hi and McDonell move on.
The Cardinals defeated Hudson 10-9 on the road Monday to advance. McDonell Catholic topped Thorp 12-3 at home to move on in Division 5.
Chi-Hi will take on Marshfield on Wednesday at home, while the Macks will face Hurley in Athens.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES
- Bloomer 1, Northwestern 5
- Blair-Taylor 5, Marathon 4
- Columbus Catholic 3, Independence/Gilmanton 4
- Baldwin-Woodville 4, Somerset 0
- Glenwood City 9, Fall Creek 14