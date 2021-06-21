Chi-Hi, McDonell advance to sectional softball finals, other scores

HUDSON (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls will be well represented in the sectional softball finals as both Chi-Hi and McDonell move on.

The Cardinals defeated Hudson 10-9 on the road Monday to advance. McDonell Catholic topped Thorp 12-3 at home to move on in Division 5.

Chi-Hi will take on Marshfield on Wednesday at home, while the Macks will face Hurley in Athens.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES