Skip to Content

Chi-Hi, McDonell advance to sectional softball finals, other scores

New
9:46 pm High School SportsNewsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
mcdonell softball

HUDSON (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls will be well represented in the sectional softball finals as both Chi-Hi and McDonell move on.

The Cardinals defeated Hudson 10-9 on the road Monday to advance. McDonell Catholic topped Thorp 12-3 at home to move on in Division 5.

Chi-Hi will take on Marshfield on Wednesday at home, while the Macks will face Hurley in Athens.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES

  • Bloomer 1, Northwestern 5
  • Blair-Taylor 5, Marathon 4
  • Columbus Catholic 3, Independence/Gilmanton 4
  • Baldwin-Woodville 4, Somerset 0
  • Glenwood City 9, Fall Creek 14

Evan Hong

More Stories

Skip to content