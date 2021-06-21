Board votes against making Trempealeau County a 2nd Amendment “sanctuary county.”

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A resolution to oppose any legislation that would infringe upon the right to bear arms was voted down Monday by the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors.

The resolution has caused controversy, and last month a county committee meeting on the measure brought dozens of community members in to speak their mind.



The board did not hold public comment during Monday's meeting but many board members spoke on the issue, and all who spoke said why they were against the measure. Some said it doesn't make sense to create a resolution responding to a law that doesn't exist. Others, like board member representing District 3, Sally Miller, said the county going over the federal government if they did create a gun law would in itself be government overreach.

"Because if this month we do this, what issue do we take on next month and decide what we get to do overreach on? What group comes to us next month and says 'please ignore the law on this,'" Miller said. "I am not at all comfortable trying to decide what is constitutional or not, but I am even more uncomfortable with the idea of committing government overreach of exceeding my authority."

The resolution, had it passed , would have been a symbolic measure to protect community members right to bear arms should a government body ever try and revoke that right.



Before a vote took place, they also voted on an amendment that would have put the question to a referendum on April's ballot. If it had gone to a referendum, that vote would have been advisory and the question would again be up to the county board in the spring. This measure was voted down.



The vote on making the county a 2nd Amendment sanctuary was 4 in favor of the resolution, 12 against and one abstention.