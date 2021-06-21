Big projects in proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than $186 million may be spent on city projects over the next five years under the newly proposed Eau Claire Capital Improvement Plan.

A variety of projects from transportation to public works to parks and more are on the City of Eau Claire's 2022 to 2026 proposed Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.

One of the biggest projects includes building a 260 stall parking deck east of City Hall and constructing a replacement for the Gibson Street parking ramp, a total price tag of $10.6 million.

"With a growing and redeveloping downtown, you want to attract people to visit it, whether it be to parks or to our new transit center that will be here, or theatres, or restaurants or what not. And you don't want parking to be a detriment to people enjoying the downtown or enjoying any business," said Dave Solberg, Eau Claire interim city manager.

To make public transit easier to use for a wider range of people, officials are hoping to install 29 bus shelters and 277 accessibility pads to some of their 500+ bus stops for $341,000.

"Not all of them are easily accessible for people with mobility devices or people with disabilities so we want to make sure that as many as possible, those stops can be made accessible by putting in cement pads at those locations where currently there's a boulevard or grass at the stop," said Tom Wagener, Eau Claire transit manager.

Transit officials also hope to replace two diesel buses with two hybrid-electric ones for $1.3 million, but 80% of the cost is expected to be covered by a Federal Transit Administration grant.

Over at city hall, officials are looking to replace the council chambers for $11.1 million, including adding a new "link" area, renovating the elevator, lobby space and improving audio/video.

"We will make sure that all those improvements are made to ensure that our community can see, listen, and be a part of what's happening," said Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council president.

Other projects include replacing and relocating Fire Station No. 2, building an overpass for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles on Galloway Street over the railroad tracks, and getting a new refrigeration system, ice floor, bleachers, and locker rooms for Hobbs Ice Arena.

On Monday night, people can share their thoughts on the proposed plan during a city council public hearing.

On Tuesday, council can either approve, amend or reject the proposal.

Money will be appropriated in November and available to use January 1st of next year.