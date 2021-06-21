Asian markets skid on jitters over future Fed action

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets have skidded after a sell-off Friday on Wall Street gave the S&P 500 its worst weekly loss since February. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 3.3% and most other regional markets also declined. U.S. futures edged lower. Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise current ultra-low rates sooner than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst weekly loss since last October. The fear is that burgeoning inflation may prompt central banks to dial back the lavish support that has lifted markets to new highs after they plunged at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.