Armenia PM party wins snap parliamentary election

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections have been won by the party of acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, who called the vote to ease anger over a peace deal he signed with Azerbaijan. The election commission said Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.9% of the vote. Former President Robert Kocharyan’s bloc was a distant second with about 21%. Pashinyan called the early election after months of protests demanding his resignation because of the peace deal to end six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The agreement saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.