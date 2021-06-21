An unseasonably cool and windy to start to Astronomical Summer

After our extremely beneficial 1.41'' of rainfall Sunday, mother nature is loading us up with cooler temperatures for the start of this 3rd week of June.

Sunday also marked the day of the summer solstice. It took place at 10:31 pm Sunday night. The first FULL official day of astronomical summer is Monday. Now, we're slowly losing daylight.

Even though it's the first "official" day of summer ,a cold front will lead to temperatures in the mid 60s Monday. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We'll see our early morning clouds give way to sunshine by mid morning.

We'll see a slow increase in temperatures at roughly 10 degrees each day the first half of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 75 and by Wednesday we'll be back into the 80s with plenty of humidity.

Dew points start to climb again heading into Wednesday and it will be a hot and muggy midweek. We'll see another downswing in temperatures before the weekend.

The next chance for rain showers and thunderstorms holds off until Thursday. Scattered storms look plausible for the afternoon and we could see a few stronger storms too.