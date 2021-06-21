Albania holds 1st wind power tender to diversify energy base

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has launched a tender for its first onshore wind power program in an effort to diversify its water-based energy production. Albania’s infrastructure and energy minister said Monday that the Balkan nation is trying to reduce its vulnerability to dry years. She invited private companies to offer projects with a capacity of between 10 to 75 MW. Successful bidders will be announced in two years. Albania produces more than 99% of its energy from hydropower, with the main plants located on the northern Drini River. That has made the country vulnerable to seasonal changes in hydrology and dependent on expensive and emissions-intensive power imports. Last year Albania also launched two tenders for solar energy projects.