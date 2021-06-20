UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The U.N. representative in Sri Lanka says the sinking of a container ship that caught fire while transporting chemicals off the capital Colombo has caused a significant damage to the planet by releasing hazardous substances into the ecosystem. The X-Press Pearl sank off on Thursday a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster. The U.N. says it’s coordinating international efforts and helping Sri Lanka in assessing the damage and recovery efforts. Sri Lanka’s navy believes the blaze was caused by the ship’s chemical cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals, most of which were destroyed in the fire. But debris including burned fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets have already polluted nearby beaches.