Thunderstorms on Father’s Day

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of showers and thunderstorms will arrive on your Father's Day. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for Severe weather on Sunday for the Chippewa Valley. Areas in southern Wisconsin are under a slight risk. The threats with these severe t-storms will be lightning, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler Weather On The Way

High Temperatures on Monday will be below average with highs in the 60s in the Chippewa Valley. Lows overnight could reach the upper 40s. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain Chances Return late week

We will have the possibility for more beneficial rain as we approach late week. Right now it is too early to tell if any severe weather will occur but we will certainly be monitoring.

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt