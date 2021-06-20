Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 5:53PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 552 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Glenwood City to near Woodville to 6

miles northeast of Ellsworth. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Boyceville and Knapp around 605 PM CDT.

Elmwood around 615 PM CDT.

Wheeler around 620 PM CDT.

Menomonie around 625 PM CDT.

Eau Galle around 630 PM CDT.

Colfax around 640 PM CDT.

Elk Mound around 645 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Cedar Falls,

Downing, Hersey, Downsville, Weston, Tainter Lake, Menomonie Airport,

Wilson and Hoffman Hills Rec Area.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.