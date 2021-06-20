Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 5:09PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 509 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near North Hudson to Cottage Grove to

near Rosemount. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Hudson and North Hudson around 515 PM CDT.

Prescott and Roberts around 520 PM CDT.

Hammond around 530 PM CDT.

River Falls and Baldwin around 535 PM CDT.

Woodville and Welch around 545 PM CDT.

Ellsworth around 550 PM CDT.

Red Wing and Glenwood City around 555 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Afton State Park,

Vermillion, Lake St Croix Beach, Lakeland Shores, Boardman, Wilson,

Lakeville Airport, Martel, Hampton and Willow River State Park.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.