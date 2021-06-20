Pope on Myanmar: Houses of worship serve as neutral refuge

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is drawing attention to the suffering of refugees in Myanmar. In remarks on Sunday, he pleaded that schools, hospitals and houses of worship such as churches, temples and mosques be respected as neutral places of refuge. He told the public gathered in St. Peter’s Square that he was joining his voice to that of the Asian nation’s bishops in also calling for humanitarian corridors. Francis lamented that thousands of displaced people are “dying of hunger.” Violence, including ravaging villages, has become endemic since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.