Political donations lead Stonewall Inn to ban some beers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Stonewall Inn’s owners say they won’t serve certain beers at the famous LGBT bar during Pride weekend to protest manufacturer Anheuser-Busch’s political contributions to some politicians who have supported anti-LGBT legislation. They say it’s in support of the “Keep Your Pride” campaign, a recently launched effort highlighting five companies that it says advertise support during Pride but have also made contributions to anti-LGBT lawmakers. Anheuser-Busch says it supports candidates “whose policy positions and objectives support investments in our communities, job creation, and industry growth.”