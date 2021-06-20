Libya’s interim government reopens Mediterranean highway

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s interim authorities reopened on Sunday the Mediterranean coastal highway linking the country’s long-divided eastern and western cities, in the latest bid to reunite the territories after years of civil war. The announcement comes three days ahead of an international conference on Libya that will be hosted by Germany and the United Nations in Berlin, to try to set the stage for general election before the end of this year. The coastal road has been closed since April 2019 due to fighting. Its opening is the latest step to reestablishing key transport links between the rival territories, after flights between them resumed in March.