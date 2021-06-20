Eau Claire records heaviest rain in 356 days- almost a year

Rain fell at torrential rates at times this evening, though thankfully there wasn't any severe weather. Many places in the Chippewa Valley recorded over an inch of rain, with a few spots measuring over two inches.

This rain was definitely beneficial, but not all was able to soak into the ground. During the heavy rain, the ground can't soak it up as fast as it falls, so a lot of it runs off.

Now, I'm not an expert on the amount of water different soils can absorb water, but I experienced a lot of standing water while driving in to work during the heavy rain this evening. That standing water was not limited to low spots, either, as even the sides of the bridge on highway 93 over I-94 had standing water in the driving lanes.

It's been quite some time since we've had this much rain. May 27 was the last day Eau Claire has picked up a decent amount of rainfall, with the 28 days between that rainfall and today's picking up around the same amount of rain as that one day, and less than today's.

It's been even longer since Eau Claire last experienced this much rain in one calendar day. Both sides of the city haven't had more rain in one calendar day since June 29, 2020. That is just 9 days shy of one year ago.

Attention is now turning towards falling temperatures over the next couple of days. A northwest wind will continue all night at 10 to 20 mph, perhaps gusting higher at times. This will cause temps and humidity to fall dramatically.

Expect lows by tomorrow morning near 50 with a high tomorrow just in the mid 60s despite a mostly sunny sky. Tomorrow night will approach record territory with lows down in the low 40s!

Summer-like temperatures return midweek and our next chance for rain and storms arrives Thursday and could last into Friday.