Agency: Tennessee zinc miner fired for voicing safety worry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal regulators have brought a complaint against a zinc mining company claiming that an employee in Tennessee was illegally fired for making safety complaints about the mine. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh filed the complaint earlier this month with the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission against Nyrstar Gordonsville LLC on behalf of worker Richard Waller. An administrative law judge in April approved the labor secretary’s request for temporary reinstatement of Waller’s pay and benefits while the case over the Cumberland mine in Smith County proceeds. Representatives from Nyrstar did not immediately return email requests for comment on the complaint.