Storms on The Horizon

Beautiful Saturday…

Temperatures were in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies across the Chippewa Valley.

Stormy Father's Day…

After a mostly sunny Saturday, our probability of showers and thunderstorms will increase. The SPC has issued a marginal risk for Severe weather on Sunday for the Chippewa Valley. Areas in southern Wisconsin are under a slight risk. The threats with these severe t-storms will be lightning, hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt