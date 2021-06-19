Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 12:06AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1205 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Galesville to 8 miles southwest of

Trempealeau to 6 miles west of Rushford. Movement was east at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Sparta, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem,

Rushford, Trempealeau, Galesville, Bangor, Houston, Stoddard, Hokah,

Brownsville, Dakota, La Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Fort Mc Coy,

French Island and Medary.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 255 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 32.